Celtics Made Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo Have Boxing Match To Settle Feud

The Boston Celtics’ 2008 championship team had some storied drama off the court.

Former Celtic guard Ray Allen was at the center of the disputes for breaking up Boston’s big three to join LeBron James and the Miami Heat. According to Kendrick Perkins, Allen and Rajon Rondo’s beef goes back even further.

“When things started to go south, in my opinion, the first incident was when Ray was pushing so hard to trade Rondo for (Chris Paul),” Perkins told JJ Redick on “The Old Man And The Three Podcast” on Friday. “And it got back to Rondo. I think right there we started having a little friction.

“We made Ray and Rondo actually box it out. They had so much beef, we got to the practice facility, we bought the boxing gloves, and they actually had to box it out because we just didn’t want to have the tension no more.”

While the sparring match did not appear to repair their relationship, the core appears to be on better terms.

“I’m glad we got it back together now,” Perkins said. “Ray, you saw him at the Boston game. He went and supported (Kevin Garnett). Everybody’s back on talking terms. I think it was very immature on a lot of people’s part because they were mad because Ray left and went to Miami, but it was Ray’s decision.”