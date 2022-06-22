Celtics Reportedly Eyeing To Move Up Into First Round Of NBA Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

It was less than a week ago that the Celtics fell to the Warriors in the NBA Finals, but it appears Boston isn’t harboring any ill feelings toward Golden State.

Now, the Celtics reportedly are looking at the Warriors as a potential trade partner in Thursday’s NBA draft.

The Celtics, who possess only one pick on the night at No. 53 overall in the second round, have shown interest in moving into the first round via a trade with the Warriors, who hold the No. 28 overall selection, according to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney.

The Celtics are among several teams vying to move into Golden State’s first-round slot, per Deveney, with the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic also expected to make a push for the Warriors’ pick.

Boston is currently without a pick in the first round after it traded it away to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the deal for Derrick White at this year’s trade deadline.

Deveney outlined why the Warriors might be willing to give up their first-round pick, as young players like James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are bursting with potential, but needing time to get on the court and develop behind their star group.

This is the second straight season the Celtics do not hold a first-round pick going into the draft, but if they are able to move up, there is an intriguing player that seems destined to go late in the first round.