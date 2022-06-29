Celtics Reportedly Linked To These Veteran Forwards In NBA Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics saw two potential trade targets moved in deals between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

But fortunately for Boston, the market of players who potentially could help the C’s address their needs remains pretty robust. Two of those players were highlighted by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer through a column in which he shared some of his latest NBA intel.

“Boston appears focused on high-scoring, small-ball forwards for the Celtics’ mid-level,” Fischer wrote. “They have been linked to Danillo Gallinari and T.J. Warren, among others. Gallinari is also expected to draw interest from Miami should it lose P.J. Tucker.”

The Celtics would have to trade for Gallinari at this juncture, but he could become a free agent if the Atlanta Hawks release him before his $21.45 million salary for the 2022-23 season is guaranteed. Warren, meanwhile, is an impending free agent and he might be able to be signed for cheap considering he only played in four games over the last two seasons due to a foot injury.

Both players would help Boston bolster its bench. Gallinari is a borderline liability on defense, but he has the ability to score in bunches. Warren averaged 19.8 points per game in the 2019-20 season — his last full campaign — and the Celtics likely would be receiving a highly motivated player who’s competing on somewhat of a “prove-it” deal.

NBA free agency officially kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.