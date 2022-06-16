Celtics’ Robert Williams Details Injury Management To Play In NBA Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — It certainly has not been a pain-free playoffs for Boston Celtics center Robert Williams.

And while that is true for most players, especially the deeper into the postseason teams go, Williams has gone through intense measures to ensure he gets on the court.

Williams, who had meniscus surgery on March 30 and returned after missing the first two games of Boston’s first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, has been hobbled at times throughout the Celtics playoff run to the NBA Finals. He’s been questionable leading up to nearly every game of this postseason due to left knee soreness, and he detailed to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes what exactly he’s done in his recovery to make sure he suits up.

“Icing, deep tissue massages, treatment, wait three or four hours and then start the process all over again until (it’s time to sleep),” Williams told Haynes. “Usually that same routine. Maybe a little BFR (blood flow restriction training) here and there, but usually that same ritual.”

Williams also told Haynes that during the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat he had to get his knee drained.

“I was really having my knee drained a lot last series,” Williams said to Haynes. “I stopped draining it because there was no point, in my opinion. My knee kept filling back up with fluid. So, I’ve kind of learned how to manage it to be able to play.”

Throughout the postseason, Celtics coach Ime Udoka has told reporters that Williams’ injury situation is more about pain tolerance, and how he feels on a day-to-day basis.