Celtics List Robert Williams As Questionable For Game 2 Of NBA Finals

The Celtics released their injury report for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals, and it’s business as usual for Boston.

Robert Williams III has battled injuries throughout the postseason, and the Celtics continue to take their precautions with the center. In their Saturday injury report, Boston listed Time Lord as questionable due to left knee soreness.

Williams has said his knee injury was “manageable” before the NBA Finals. Coach Ime Udoka spoke to the media Saturday before practice and gave insight as to how the Celtics have been managing Williams’ workload.

“The most important thing is the time in between games, time off after the Miami (Heat) series,” Udoka said. “That’s how he reacts best, obviously, is with rest, and treatment and not having every other day for a while since Game 3 of Milwaukee. That should benefit him going forward.

“From there, it’s just discussion, and I’ve let him know, pretty much, play the game. If you don’t need to practice, shoot around, I don’t need to see you on the court for the rest of the season until game time if that benefits you. He kind of gets what he needs as far as that — watches what he needs to watch — really more mental than physical.”

Williams played 24 minutes in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and it is not yet known if the center’s minutes workload will increase as the series continues.

The Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will play Game 2 on Sunday at Chase Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.