Celtics’ Robert Williams With Positive Health Update Ahead Of Game 4

This is going to be the toughest stretch of the NBA Finals for Boston Celtics center Robert Williams.

It’s the only time during the best-of-seven championship series that there isn’t two days in-between games with Friday’s Game 4 scheduled for less than 48 hours after the conclusion of Game 3.

That’s significant for Williams, who has played throughout Boston’s postseason run with an ailing left knee after having meniscus surgery at the end of March, and Williams needs all the time available to rest.

During his media availability on Thursday, Williams gave a positive update on how his sore left knee felt.

“It’s feeling good this morning,” Williams told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “One of the better days. Like I said, it’s up-and-down but just feeling good.”

That’s definitely a good sign for Williams, as he shouldered a heavy workload in Boston’s 116-100 Game 3 victory. Williams played through pain to be an instrumental part in the Celtics taking a 2-1 series lead as well. In 26 minutes, the Time Lord notched eight points and 10 rebounds to go along with four blocks and three steals.

Williams said getting two days off following Game 2 assisted him in turning in a high-level performance.