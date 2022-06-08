Celtics Reveal ‘Special Halftime Performance’ For Game 3 Of NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at TD Garden better be prepared to shake their tailfeathers.

The Celtics announced a special halftime performance featuring rapper Nelly.

We?re turning up the heat tonight with a special halftime performance featuring @Nelly_Mo ?? pic.twitter.com/7y2z8XHVxd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 8, 2022

The Celtics face a bit of a dilemma after dropping Game 2 on Sunday night at Chase Center, but there’s plenty of reason to ride with the green as they look to regain control of their best-of-seven series against the Golden State Warriors. Boston has performed well after losses this postseason, going 6-0 in such situations, and the C’s are fully capable of turning up the heat on the Dubs.

Maybe Jayson Tatum will really flap his wings and soar, proving why he’s the Celtics’ No. 1 guy in Boston’s quest to showcase its heart of a champion. The Celtics star is from St. Louis, where Nelly began his music career, and it’d therefore be fitting for Tatum to move one step closer to making his dream a reality Wednesday with the award-winning artist watching.

The first two games in San Francisco were entertaining, with the Celtics pulling off an improbable comeback in Game 1 before the Warriors rode a third-quarter surge to a blowout victory in Game 2. It’s hard to imagine Games 3 and 4 in Boston being any less so.

Tipoff for Game 3 from TD Garden is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.