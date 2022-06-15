Celtics Stars ‘Looking Forward To Having Fun’ At TD Garden In Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics’ back are against the wall heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. That doesn’t mean they aren’t enjoying the moment, however.

“I’m looking forward to Game 6 on our home floor in front of our home fans,” Jaylen Brown said in his Wednesday media availability, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “Should be a lot of fun. That’s something that we got to remind ourselves sometimes. It’s so much pressure. There’s a lot of joy in this game as well. I’m looking forward to having fun.”

Down 3-2 in their best-of-seven NBA Finals series against the Warriors, the Celtics have no choice but to win each of their next two games if they want to become NBA champions. That fact has placed an incredible amount of pressure on the team, or so you would think.

“Yeah, it’s great being back home. It’s the last home game of the season,” Jayson Tatum said on Wednesday. “Looking forward to being in front of the crowd, knowing that they’re going to be behind us and giving us that extra boost of energy, as they have my whole career.

“I’m extremely excited to see them tomorrow. It’s going to be extremely loud in here. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. Looking forward to that.”

The lax Celtics will take their home court for the final time in 2022 as they take on the Warriors in Game 6 on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from TD Garden.