This Eerie ‘Top Gun’ Correlation Bodes Well For Celtics’ NBA Finals Hopes

When Maverick takes flight, the Boston Celtics historically benefit.

The eerie correlation between the release of a “Top Gun” movie and the Celtics’ success was raised by ESPN New Hampshire’s Mark Loiselle Jr., who noted how the timing of the recent release of “Top Gun: Maverick” bore an uncanny resemblance to the release of the original movie.

“Fun fact: In 1986, Top Gun was the (No. 1) movie in the world and the Celtics won a championship,” Loiselle tweeted. “In 2022: Top Gun is again the (No. 1) movie in the world and the Celtics are on the brink of winning another championship. Good mojo and manifest it into existence!”

Now, before anyone dismisses the connection as a mere coincidence, also consider this: In 1986, the Celtics held a 2-1 lead over the Houston Rockets after three games — exactly the same series margin the 2022 Celtics hold over the Golden State Warriors.

The ’86 Celtics also won Game 4, so if you’re a bettor, you might want to consider taking the Celtics on Friday. Boston is -165 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, but how often have totally coincidental similarities with absolute zero connection in cause-and-effect failed to pay off?