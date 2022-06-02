Celtics Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 1 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NBA Finals have arrived.

The Celtics and the Warriors on Thursday will kick off their best-of-seven series at Chase Center. Boston bounced the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat en route to basketball’s biggest stage, while Golden State knocked off the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

Stephen Curry and company are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 1. The point total is set at 213.5.

Here’s all of the viewing information for Celtics-Warriors Game 1:

When: Thursday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN