Celtics Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 1 Online, On TV

Golden State is favored in the series opener

The 2022 NBA Finals have arrived.

The Celtics and the Warriors on Thursday will kick off their best-of-seven series at Chase Center. Boston bounced the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat en route to basketball’s biggest stage, while Golden State knocked off the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

Stephen Curry and company are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 1. The point total is set at 213.5.

Here’s all of the viewing information for Celtics-Warriors Game 1:

When: Thursday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

