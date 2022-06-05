Celtics Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 2 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics and the Warriors on Sunday will meet for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center.

Boston claimed the opener of the best-of-seven series Thursday night on the strength of a dominant fourth quarter. It marked only the fourth loss of these playoffs for the Warriors and the first on their home floor.

Golden State is a 4.5-point favorite and a -190 moneyline bet at DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 2. The point total is set at 215.

Here’s all of the viewing information for Sunday’s Celtics-Warriors clash:

When: Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN