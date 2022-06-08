Celtics-Warriors Injuries: Latest On Robert Williams Before Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Celtics will be at full strength for a pivotal Game 3 of the NBA Finals as Boston hosts the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Robert Williams, who was listed as questionable due to sustained left knee soreness, has been upgraded to available, head coach Ime Udoka said before the 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Williams continues to deal with said knee soreness and went to the ground hard during Game 2 at Chase Center. He remained in the game and has played in Boston’s last six playoff games.

Williams will be in the starting lineup, which Udoka said will be the same from the prior two games in Golden State.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared how Golden State also will be at full strength as Gary Payton, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are all available.

Williams, similar to his Celtics teammates, was more impactful during Boston’s Game 1 victory than he was in Game 2 on Sunday. The Celtics, a 3.5-point favorite, certainly hope to see the same Game 1 burst from the rim-running big man.