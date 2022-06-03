Celtics Wrap: Boston Rides Historic Fourth Quarter To 120-108 Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics rode a historic fourth quarter on the way to victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, defeating the Golden State Warriors 120-108.

The Celtics now lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

When they needed it most, Boston’s role-players stepped up big to over come a 12-point fourth quarter deficit and take home the victory in Game 1.

Boston squandered a two-point halftime lead in the third quarter, being outscored by Golden State 38-24 in the frame, and heading into the fourth quarter looking like a team that just wanted to build positive momentum headed into Game 2. That’s when Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Al Horford flipped the script on Golden State, putting the team on their backs by hitting big shot after big shot in a huge fourth quarter performance.

It was White in particular, who went unconscious from 3-point range, hitting five of his eight attempts from beyond the arc, and who’s big shot making kept Boston in it on the offensive end. Boston would finish the fourth quarter shooting 9-for-12 from 3-point land, going on an 17-0 run at one point to build a 14-point lead. The Celtics outscored the Warriors by 24 points in the frame.

Defensively, as it has been all season, it was a group effort as Boston made Golden State uncomfortable by running them off their spots and forcing them to play on the move. The Warriors made just one 3-point field goal in the frame, their lowest in any quarter this postseason.