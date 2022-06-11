Celtics Wrap: Warriors Outshine Boston In Fourth To Even NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics, as they have throughout their postseason run, blew a perfect opportunity by allowing the Warriors to split the two games at TD Garden, as Golden State claimed a 107-97 victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

The Warriors regained home-court advantage by tying up the best-of-seven series at 2-all, and thus turned it into a best-of-three with two games in Golden State.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics stopped relying on their bread and butter when it mattered most, and got cold from the floor in the clutch. Al Horford’s 3-pointer, which made it a one-possession game with 1:32 left, was Boston’s lone field goal during the final 5:18. Golden State outscored the Celtics 15-0 in the final five minutes, and that “clutch-time” point differential was the highest in an NBA Finals game in the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Celtics allowed the Warriors to outscore them by six points in the final six minutes of the third quarter and by 14 in the final 7:32 of the fourth. The Celtics held a 90-86 lead after a pair of hard-earned buckets by Jaylen Brown, but a quick 11-3 run by the Steph Curry and the Warriors erased that and gave Golden State a 97-94 lead with 3:21 left.

Boston could have been much easier on itself if not for committing 10 first-half turnovers, which led to 12 points on the other end for the Warriors. Boston held a 54-49 lead at the break. Tatum was plagued by turnovers again, recording six of the team’s 16 turnovers. Ime Udoka has stressed how 15 turnovers is the magic number for the Celtics when it comes to wins and losses, and it proved that way again Friday. Boston now is 0-6 when turning the ball over 16 or more times this postseason.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jayson Tatum coughed up the ball often, but recorded a double-double on a team-high 23 points (8-for-23) with 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.