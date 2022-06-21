Charles Barkley Takes Jab At Jayson Tatum During Stanley Cup Broadcast

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum has been catching flak in all directions following his dud in the Boston Celtics’ season-ending loss.

One avenue Tatum probably wasn’t expecting shade to come from was ABC’s coverage of the Stanley Cup Final, but that became a reality Monday night.

The Celtics superstar caught a ricochet shot from Charles Barkley during the first intermission of Game 3 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche at Amalie Arena. Barkley, who isn’t exactly a bastion of hockey knowledge, was tasked with breaking down a first-period sequence that included an Avs giveaway and he couldn’t resist plucking the low-hanging fruit.

“Well, this is a turnover, No. 1. This is a regular, old Jayson Tatum turnover,” Barkley said. “I’m sorry. I’m just joking.”

Turnovers certainly were aplenty for Tatum in the spring. The three-time All-Star made NBA history by becoming the first player to ever record 100-plus turnovers in a single postseason run.

Of course, the Celtics wouldn’t have come within two wins of a championship without Tatum playing at an All-NBA level for the majority of the 2021-22 season. And although he wasn’t at his best when Boston’s back was against the wall, the 24-year-old arguably should be the biggest source of optimism for the Celtics returning to basketball’s biggest stage.