Check Out How Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo Ended Homerless Skid Vs. A’s

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo finally put an end to his homerless drought Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.

Verdugo smacked his first home run since April 16 with a two-run shot off Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Watch Verdugo’s round-tripper travel 393 feet into the Boston bullpen and put even more distance between the Red Sox and Athletics:

The homer, which gave Boston an 8-1 lead, only added to a strong performance for Verdugo. In his first four at-bats on the night, Verdugo recorded three hits and drove in four runs.