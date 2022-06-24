Check Out This Insane Stat About Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers leads major league baseball in extra-base hits with 41. Rafael Devers does not lead the Boston Red Sox organization in extra-base hits. That distinction goes to surging prospect Ceddanne Rafaela.

According to Red Sox Stats on Twitter, Rafaela now leads all of professional baseball with 42 extra-base hits. One more than both Devers and Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez.

Ceddanne Rafaela hit another home run tonight. The most extra base hits in professional baseball right now:



1. 42, Ceddanne Rafaela

T-2. 41, Rafael Devers

T-2. 41, Jose Ramirez — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) June 23, 2022

Rafaela has been a rising-star in the Red Sox system this season, seemingly coming out of nowhere to become one of their most impressive prospects.

The 5-foot-8 utility man is slashing .324/.360/.981 with 14 home runs and 50 runs batted in across 60 games this season. He is eligible for the Rule 5 draft this Dec. if the Red Sox decide not to add him to the 40-man roster, something that is becoming ever-more unlikely.