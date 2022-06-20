Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ‘Surprised’ By This Slight From Tyreek Hill

NESN Logo Sign In

Without even digging into metrics and/or the tape, most likely would argue Patrick Mahomes is better than Tua Tagovailoa in every aspect of quarterback play.

Tyreek Hill evidently doesn’t see it that way.

In the first episode of his new podcast, Hill explained his relationship with the Chiefs started to sour because he felt like he wasn’t getting his hands on the football enough. That wasn’t the only shot the speedy wide receiver took at his former team, though, as he also argued that Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than Mahomes.

The dig from his former favorite target wasn’t something the Kansas City signal-caller saw coming. But Mahomes understands there might have been a motive behind the questionable remark.

“I’m surprised a little just because I felt like we love Tyreek here,” Mahomes told reporters Thursday, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “We’ve always loved him, we still love him. I saw him out at Formula 1 in Miami and everything like that, but I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling. But definitely, I still love Tyreek. He’s a one-of-a-kind player.”

The Chiefs and the Dolphins are not slated to meet during the 2022 regular season. But if the sides happen to square off in the playoffs, Mahomes very well could use Hill’s comments as a source of extra motivation.