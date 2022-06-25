Christian Arroyo Gives Red Sox Lead Over Guardians With Two-Run Blast

Arroyo has a knack for the clutch hit

by

Christian Arroyo and clutch hits. Name a better duo.

Fresh off the injured list, Arroyo connected on a two-run homer that gave the Boston Red Sox a 4-2 lead over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday night.

The 404-foot blast was Arroyo’s fourth of the season and his third run batted in on the night in Cleveland. According to Red Sox Stats on Twitter, Arroyo has connected the barrel of his bat to the ball in 9.9% of his plate appearances this season, tied with Rafael Devers — who hit a home run earlier in the game — for the most on the Red Sox.

