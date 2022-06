NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez continues to swing the bat well.

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, aiming to win the series before the fourth and final game.

Vázquez has a batting average of .371 in his last 17 games and will look to keep it up for the Red Sox moving forward.

For more on Vázquez, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.