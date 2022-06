NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez tried to give his team the win.

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 6-5 as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single to walk it off for his team.

Vázquez knocked in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning but it would not be enough in the end.

