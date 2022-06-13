Colin Cowherd Throws NBA Finals Shade At Celtics’ Jayson Tatum: ‘He Shrinks’

NESN Logo Sign In

Colin Cowherd on Monday became the latest pundit to weigh in on whether Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is worthy of the “superstar” label.

It’s a debate that’s been raging all season, and Tatum’s hiccups against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals have cast some doubt over whether he’s ready to assume the title.

“Jayson Tatum does prove there’s a big gap between stars and superstars,” Cowherd argued Monday on FS1. “Stars in the NBA are All-Stars, usually the best, most talented player on the team. They’re going to average over 20 points a game. The NBA’s got 20 of those guys at any one time. The NBA’s always had stars.

“Superstar is different. Superstar is iconic. Non-sports fans know who they are. They’re culture setters. Jayson Tatum is not a culture setter for the Celtics. Marcus Smart, you could argue, is the culture setter. Superstars have their own brand, and what you figure out about superstars (is that) no matter how good the other team’s defense is, they get theirs. There is only one superstar in this series, and that’s Steph Curry.”

Tatum at times this postseason has looked like one of the NBA’s elite, a two-way force capable of dominating offensively while more than holding his own defensively. There have been other games, though, where Tatum has sputtered, sometimes showing a lack of aggressiveness while turning the basketball over at an alarming rate.

Tatum’s performance, in some ways, is a microcosm of the Celtics’ potential as a team: Very high highs. Some low lows. Overall, excellent. But the NBA’s best? Debatable.

It’s not a total knock on Tatum, by any means. It’s just notable as he looks to take the next step in his NBA career, especially when juxtaposed with Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, a transcendent talent whose “superstar” status hardly is in question.