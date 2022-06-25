Connor Seabold Reacts To Past Red Sox Call-Up, Upcoming Start

NESN Logo Sign In

Connor Seabold is set to get another chance in the majors after getting recalled Saturday.

The 26-year-old has traveled with the team in Cleveland as the Boston Red Sox are in the middle of their series against the Guardians. Seabold was considered “an option” to start against the Toronto Blue Jays, and it appears he will be getting his shot.

“I’m stoked,” Seabold told NESN’s Jahmai Webster on the network’s pregame show. “I mean, getting another opportunity to come back up and prove what I can do, that’s what you look for.”

Seabold is ranked No. 11 on SoxProspects and has put on good outings with Triple-A Worcester. In his Friday, start he only went out for one inning with preparation for his call-up. Seabold was called up to start on Sep. 11, 2021 against the Chicago White Sox. He earned a no decision allowing two runs in three innings.

“I feel like I tried to be too fine — not be myself out there,” Seabold said on his last start with the Red Sox. “And then having the opportunity to come back out and just keeping doing what I’ve been doing these last few weeks in Triple-A — being myself.”

If Seabold gets the nod against the Blue Jays, he will be going up against the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, but the young right hander is ready for the challenge.

“Lineups really good — obviously, they got some really good hitters, every team does,” Seabold said. “I got to, kind of, just treat it like any other day, go pitch my own game and whatever happens, happens.”