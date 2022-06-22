CT Sun’s Jonquel Jones Named WNBA All-Star Game Starter

NESN Logo Sign In

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones on Wednesday was named an AT&T WNBA All-Star Game starter.

This marks Jones’ fourth appearance as an All-Star, earning a starting role all four times (2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Jones leads the Sun in points per game with 15.1 and rebounds per game with 9.4 heading into Wednesday night’s home game against the New York Liberty.

She was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of May 30 after averaging 19.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for Connecticut.

In last year’s All-Star Game, Jones recorded 18 points, four assists and a team-high 14 rebounds. Her performance had a significant impact on her team’s 93-85 win over Team USA.

Jones came up just short behind the Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley in last season’s WNBA 3-Point Contest, as well. This goes to show Jones’ versatility on the offensive end of the court. She finished four points behind a guard as a forward.

Adding to JJ’s lengthy player résumé: Her leadership skills and hard work shouldn’t go unnoticed. Jones’ impact on the stat sheet and her teammates is evident every time she steps on the court.