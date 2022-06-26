CT Sun Wrap: Dominant Second Quarter Drives Sun Past Dream

The Connecticut Sun ended their two-game losing skid by taking down Atlanta Dream, 72-61, on Sunday at Gateway Center Arena.
By getting back on the winning track, the Sun improve to 13-6 while the Dream drop to 8-10.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
When the Sun are at their best, they are playing a smothering defense, and they brought it on the defensive end against the Dream. Connecticut held the Dream to 61 points, the second lowest point-total surrendered by the Sun this season.
Connecticut in an impressive defensive effort especially during the second quarter, limiting Atlanta to just two made field goals in the frame. The Sun held the Dream scoreless for the first 6:40 on the stanza and it allowed Connecticut to outscore Atlanta, 20-5, in the quarter.
That massive difference helped the Sun expand on just a two-point advantage after the first 10 minutes. Connecticut’s play on in the second quarter proved even more pivotal since it gave them enough cushion to withstand a brief rally from the Dream in the third quarter.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Alyssa Thomas was the catalyst for the Sun. Thomas flirted with a triple-double with 15 points on 4-for-7 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds and eight assists.
— Courtney Williams posted her first double-double of the season by scoring a team-high 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Williams’ high energy paid off as she controlled a couple key caroms and hit a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
— BeWanna Bonner joined Thomas and Williams as the third and final player in double figures in scoring for the Sun. Bonner tallied 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
UP NEXT
The Sun look to make it back-to-back wins when they take on the Candace Parker-led Chicago Sky on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN+.