CT Sun Wrap: Liberty Shine Brighter Than Sun With 3-Point Sniping

The Connecticut Sun dropped their matchup with the New York Liberty, 81-77, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. In a lopsided night, the host Sun’s largest lead all night was by two in the first half.

The Sun fell to 12-6 while the Liberty improved to 6-11.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Liberty were clearly the better team on the court Wednesday, despite their far-worse record. New York would have temporary lapses in play, allowing Connecticut to stay in the game, but the road team looked superior overall.

The Liberty got out to a 10-point lead early, but an 11-0 Sun run gave them a temporary advantage and created a more intriguing contest. In the second quarter, the Liberty went on a 20-6 run to regain a notable lead. From there, it was all Liberty. Every time the Sun started to get on a roll, the Liberty responded accordingly and maintained the lead.

Where New York had the biggest advantage was behind the arc. The Liberty drilled 13 treys to go 13-for-32 from deep while the Sun drained just four 3-point shots on 4-for-13 shooting. Outside of the long ball, the two teams were fairly even.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jonquel Jones did not make a ton of noise in the game, but she did the dirty work all night with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. She was the only player on her team to record a double-double.