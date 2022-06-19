CT Sun Wrap: Mystics Defense Too Much For Sun In Low-Scoring Affair

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun dropped the WNBA’s Commissioner Cup to the Washington Mystics, 71-63, on Sunday afternoon at Entertainment & Sports Arena.

The Sun fell to 12-5 while the Mystics improved to 11-7.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun lacked the firepower needed to defeat the Mystics, with a lackluster offensive performance. Washington did not exactly light it up, either, but they were playing ahead throughout. Connecticut on the other hand, shot 36.7% from the field, which is not enough to yield positive results.

The Sun also turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Mystics. It was an overall sloppy performance from the Sun, who did not look right on Sunday. The only area they truly dominated was rebounding, where Jonquel Jones and company grabbed 43 boards compared to the Mystics’ 30.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jones unsurprisingly led the Sun with 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting to go along with a ridiculous 16 rebounds and an assist. She was the only Sun player to record double-digit points in the losing effort.

— Alyssa Thomas was not a massive factor in the scoring output but she did excel at securing boards in the paint. Thomas notched four points with eight rebounds and three assists.