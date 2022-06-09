CT Sun Wrap: Sun Assert Dominance On Way To Easy Win Over Fever

The Connecticut Sun asserted their dominance over the Indiana Fever, winning 88-69 Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, extending their winning streak to four games.
The Sun improved to 10-3 while the Fever fell to 3-11.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It was a wall to wall showing of domination by the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night.
Connecticut fell behind 4-0 a couple minutes into the contest, then flipped the switch and showed why they’re the Eastern Conference favorite.
Jonquel Jones started the run for Connecticut, commanding the lion’s share of offensive touches and taking full advantage of her size advantage over Indiana’s young forwards in the first quarter. The realization that Connecticut could bully there way into offensive success came early, and the Sun applied it often.
Connecticut dispatched their double-big lineup of Jonquel and Brionna Jones for a season-high 17 minutes in the contest, doing pretty much whatever they needed to in the contest. Their performances helped their teammates get some rest and run, as the starters were pulled just minutes into the fourth quarter.
The dominance overlapped throughout pretty much every team category you can think of, as Connecticut lead the way in not just points, but field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, rebounds, assists, steals and fouls drawn.
I think I’ve run out of ways to state that the Sun dominated.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jonquel Jones did pretty much whatever she wanted to in this game. She scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds, adding two blocks and two steals .
— Brionna Jones has been a revelation for Connecticut off the bench, combining with Jonquel to make for a dominant 1-2 punch. She finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.
— NaLyssa Smith kept the game from getting ugly for the Fever, scoring a game high 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds for Indiana, showing why she was the No. 2 pick in the WNBA Draft.
WAGER WATCH
Did I mention that the Sun dominated? Connecticut covered a -15 point spread set by DraftKings Sportsbook. With -110 odds, a $100 bet on the Sun would have paid out $190 total.
UP NEXT
The Sun will take on the Chicago Sky in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN+.