CT Sun Wrap: Sun Assert Dominance On Way To Easy Win Over Fever

The Connecticut Sun asserted their dominance over the Indiana Fever, winning 88-69 Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, extending their winning streak to four games.

The Sun improved to 10-3 while the Fever fell to 3-11.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was a wall to wall showing of domination by the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night.

Connecticut fell behind 4-0 a couple minutes into the contest, then flipped the switch and showed why they’re the Eastern Conference favorite.

Jonquel Jones started the run for Connecticut, commanding the lion’s share of offensive touches and taking full advantage of her size advantage over Indiana’s young forwards in the first quarter. The realization that Connecticut could bully there way into offensive success came early, and the Sun applied it often.

Connecticut dispatched their double-big lineup of Jonquel and Brionna Jones for a season-high 17 minutes in the contest, doing pretty much whatever they needed to in the contest. Their performances helped their teammates get some rest and run, as the starters were pulled just minutes into the fourth quarter.

The dominance overlapped throughout pretty much every team category you can think of, as Connecticut lead the way in not just points, but field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, rebounds, assists, steals and fouls drawn.