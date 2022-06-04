CT Sun Wrap: Sun Come Back From Double Digits To Beat Mercury 92-88

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun came back from a 13-point deficit to defeat the Phoenix Mercury, 92-88, on Friday at Footprint Center.

The Sun improved to 8-3, and the Sun dropped to 2-8.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun and Mercury were tied at 68 heading into the fourth quarter. Phoenix appeared to take the game away from the jump going on an 13-0 run. Diana Taurasi was firing from beyond the arc, hitting six three pointers. However, Connecticut fought back and went on a 23-7 run of their own to earn their second straight win on the second night of a back-to-back.

Coach Curt Miller went with a lineup featuring Alyssa Thomas as the lead ballhandler. Brionna Jones scored a season-high 18 points and closed out the game providing size on defense and much-needed scoring on offense. The Sun kept pace with the Mercury thanks to their efforts from the charity stripe. Connecticut went 27-for-30 from the free-throw line, which helped the Sun earn easy points while maintaining a favorable pace in the matchup.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Taurasi led all scorers with 32 points (10-for-19 from the floor). The Mercury star also added in four assists and two steals.

— Thomas earned her fifth double-double of the year. The Sun forward scored 13 points to go along with 10 rebounds and came close to a triple-double with seven assists.