CT Sun Wrap: Sun Complete Comeback Over Storm With Strong Finish

The Connecticut Sun trailed the Seattle Storm for almost the entire game but played their best when it mattered most and won 93-86 on Sunday night at Climate Pledge Arena, extending their winning streak to three games.

The Sun improved to 9-3 while the Storm fell to 5-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Both halves of the Sun-Storm matchup followed a similar game script.

The Storm got out to an early lead over the Sun behind a blazing start. Six minutes into the first quarter, Seattle was up 18-7 and Connecticut was forced to play from behind until the final minutes. A late push by Jonquel Jones and company aided a comeback attempt that cut the lead to just one point entering halftime.

The second half began the same way as the first, with a red hot Storm team that seemed like too much for the Sun. Seattle jumped out to a 13-point lead in the third quarter, erasing a rough second quarter.

Once again, the Storm allowed the Sun to crawl back into the game. Connecticut tied the game at 67 with less than nine minutes to go behind two clutch 3-point shots by DeWanna Bonner and DiJonai Carrington. Fittingly, the Sun took the lead with a layup from Jonquel Jones.