CT Sun Wrap: Sun Complete Comeback Over Storm With Strong Finish

The Connecticut Sun trailed the Seattle Storm for almost the entire game but played their best when it mattered most and won 93-86 on Sunday night at Climate Pledge Arena, extending their winning streak to three games.
The Sun improved to 9-3 while the Storm fell to 5-5.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Both halves of the Sun-Storm matchup followed a similar game script.
The Storm got out to an early lead over the Sun behind a blazing start. Six minutes into the first quarter, Seattle was up 18-7 and Connecticut was forced to play from behind until the final minutes. A late push by Jonquel Jones and company aided a comeback attempt that cut the lead to just one point entering halftime.
The second half began the same way as the first, with a red hot Storm team that seemed like too much for the Sun. Seattle jumped out to a 13-point lead in the third quarter, erasing a rough second quarter.
Once again, the Storm allowed the Sun to crawl back into the game. Connecticut tied the game at 67 with less than nine minutes to go behind two clutch 3-point shots by DeWanna Bonner and DiJonai Carrington. Fittingly, the Sun took the lead with a layup from Jonquel Jones.
Riding the hot hand for the first time, the Sun were able to fend off the Storm and complete an impressive comeback. The game was iced by a Sue Bird double dribble that cost her team a much-needed possession down four points with just over a minute left.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Brionna Jones kept the Sun alive with a perfect first half in which she went 4-for-4 with 14 points. She finished the game with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
— Jonquel Jones filled up the stat sheet. She racked up a game-high 25 points with eight rebounds, and six assists.
— Ezi Magbegor led the way for the Storm on Sunday night, scoring 19 points with seven rebounds and six assists.
