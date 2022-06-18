CT Sun Wrap: Sun Rally In Fourth Quarter To Beat Storm 82-71

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun rallied in the fourth-quarter to beat the Seattle Storm 82-71 on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun improved their record to 12-4, and the Storm dropped to 9-6.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun and the Storm delivered a thrilling contest throughout. In the first game after announcing her retirement after the season, Sue Bird came out firing. She scored 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting, including 4-for-6 from the 3-point line. However, defense was the key factor. Both teams came into the game as the top two teams in the WNBA in steals per game. There were 14 combined steals in the game; The Storm had six, and the Sun had eight.

Brionna Jones continued to be a key contributor off the bench scoring 19 points and doing her part in shutting down Storm star Breanna Stewart.

Connecticut went up 10 at the half, but Stewart and the Storm could not be held for too long. Seattle went on a 26-14 run in the third quarter to take a two-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter. That’s when the Sun responded. Connecticut went on a run of their own, outscoring the Storm by 13 points. The rally was led by DeWanna Bonner, who finished the game with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Bonner was pivotal in the fourth quarter for the Sun, scoring timely buckets that led the way for an 8-for-19 shooting night. Along with the forward’s double-double, Bonner had three steals and four assists on the night.