CT Sun Wrap: Sun Shoot Lights Out In Record-Breaking Win Vs. Dream

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun got back on track with a 105-92 win over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun improved to 11-4 while the Dream fell to 7-7.

Check out the full box score here:

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Wednesday night served as more of a shooting clinic from the Sun than a traditional basketball game. All the Dream could do is sit back and watch.

It was a record-breaking performance for Connecticut, as they connected on a franchise-record 10 3-point field goals in a first half where they beat Atlanta at their own brand of basketball.

The Dream are known for their drive-and-kick style of play that lands them consistent open looks from 3-point range and allows them to play with a fast pace on offense. The Sun decided to put their own twist on that style, by launching from beyond the arc with confidence, knowing Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones could swallow up offensive rebounds and clean things up. In the end, they wouldn’t need the two bigs as they hit 10 3-pointers on 15 attempts before the half.

Things didn’t change much after the half, with Connecticut continuing to launch with a more traditional lineup on the court, but this time it was because they constantly ahead by 15-plus points. The reserves played most of the second half, where the Sun hit four more 3-pointers on 13 shots from beyond the arc in the final 20 minutes.