CT Sun Wrap: Sun Slow In Fourth Quarter, Drop Matchup With Sky

The Connecticut Sun were forced to stray from their usual style of play, and ultimately fell to the Chicago Sky, 83-79, Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Sun fell to 10-4 while the Sky improved to 8-4.
Check out the full box score here:
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The WNBA has a candidate for game of the year.
Fifteen lead changes, 10 ties, strong individual performances, philosophy changes. This game had it all.
Chicago got off to a quick start, leading 17-10 halfway through the first quarter, and that’s when the runs started. First it was Connecticut who would build a nine-point lead, then Chicago continuously served as a thorn in Connecticut’s side.
The Sky entered the fourth quarter down three, and shifted their philosophy from banging with the Sun in the paint, to choosing to play an up-tempo style and trade baskets with their more talented opponent. Every Sun shot that went in was matched by a Sky made basket, until the final two minutes, where Chicago clamped up on defense, and forced a pair of key turnovers to control the clock. Connecticut had no choice but to foul, essentially ending the contest.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Emma Meesseman was the star for Chicago on Friday night, neutralizing Connecticut’s double-big lineup with a 26-point, five-rebound and two-steal performance.
— Brionna Jones has continued to serve as Connecticut’s best offensive threat over the past two weeks. She finished with 20 points and five rebounds on 9-for-15 shooting.
— DeWanna Bonner almost single-handedly kept Connecticut in the game, hitting multiple clutch shots down the stretch. She finished with 18 points.
WAGER WATCH
Connecticut entered Friday’s game as a -4 point favorite, according by DraftKings Sportsbook. That number seemed extremely low, until Chicago came away with the victory. With -110 odds, a $100 bet on the Sky would have paid out $190 total.
UP NEXT
The Sun will take on the Atlanta Dream in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN+.