CT Sun Wrap: Sun Slow In Fourth Quarter, Drop Matchup With Sky

The Connecticut Sun were forced to stray from their usual style of play, and ultimately fell to the Chicago Sky, 83-79, Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun fell to 10-4 while the Sky improved to 8-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The WNBA has a candidate for game of the year.

Fifteen lead changes, 10 ties, strong individual performances, philosophy changes. This game had it all.

Chicago got off to a quick start, leading 17-10 halfway through the first quarter, and that’s when the runs started. First it was Connecticut who would build a nine-point lead, then Chicago continuously served as a thorn in Connecticut’s side.

The Sky entered the fourth quarter down three, and shifted their philosophy from banging with the Sun in the paint, to choosing to play an up-tempo style and trade baskets with their more talented opponent. Every Sun shot that went in was matched by a Sky made basket, until the final two minutes, where Chicago clamped up on defense, and forced a pair of key turnovers to control the clock. Connecticut had no choice but to foul, essentially ending the contest.