CT Sun’s Alyssa Thomas, Brionna Jones Named 2022 WNBA All-Stars

Connecticut Sun forwards Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones, were named 2022 WNBA All-Star game reserves on Tuesday. This becomes Thomas’ third All-Star selection (2017, 2019) and Jones’ second (2021). Thomas and Jones will join AT&T All-Star Game starter Jonquel Jones as the Sun’s representatives in Chicago.

Thomas leads Connecticut in assists per game (5.8) and steals per game (1.4) this season. She has earned a series of accolades this season including WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of May 16 and WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the month of May. Thomas came off the bench in her last All-Star Game appearance and ended the night with eight points, five rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Brionna Jones is averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season for the Sun. She currently sits third across the league in field goal percentage (56.4%) and offensive rebound percentage (11.3%). She also ranks fourth in points in the paint per game (9.3) and fifth in second-chance points per game (2.4). Last year, she was named the 2021 WNBA Most Improved Player and finished her first All-Star Game with eight points, three rebounds, and one steal.

WNBA All-Star Team co-captains A’ja Wilson & Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart & Sylvia Fowles will draft their teams on Saturday, July 2 at 3 p.m. ET during ESPN’s broadcast titled “WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special.” The co-captain pairs will pick from the remaining eight starters and then from the 12 reserves.

The All-Star Game will take place Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. ET at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago and will be broadcasted by ABC. Tune into this exciting matchup to see how the three Sun All-Stars perform.