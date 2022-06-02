Damien Harris, Former ‘The Office’ Stars Take Part In Red Sox Pregame

NESN Logo Sign In

The local stars were out for Wednesday’s Boston Red Sox game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Damien Harris is a well known Boston sports fan. The New England Patriots running back has made appearances during the Boston Celtics and Bruins’ 2022 playoff runs, and Harris rounded it out, showing off his arm by throwing out the first pitch for the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Running back with an arm. ? pic.twitter.com/neL7xT2YQY — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 2, 2022

Harris’ pitch wasn’t perfect, but it went over the plate and was a respectable effort. It’s clear the Patriots running back didn’t get pointers from his teammates Trent Brown or Cole Strange.

Harris also joined NESN game coverage, sitting in the booth with Mike Monaco and Dennis Eckersely during the third inning, while giving brief play-by-play. The Patriots running back also talked about his experience playing baseball, as well as playing for Nick Saban at Alabama and Bill Belichick.

Also at the Red Sox game were former “The Office” stars B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling. The two were born in Newton and Cambridge, respectively, and they did the honorary “Play Ball” declaration at Fenway, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier