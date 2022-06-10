Danica Patrick Reveals ‘Hippie Chick’ Side In Latest Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Danica Patrick is ready to sing some Buffalo Springfield.

The ex-NASCAR driver turned media personality revealed her “hippie chick” side in a recent Instagram photo. In the post, she also solicited recommendations for future podcast topics, including, but not limited to, aliens.

“I’m a deep-thinking hippie chick who loves to learn,” Patrick wrote in the caption. “So what would you guys like me to do podcasts about?! Or, who would you like me to do them with?!

“Health, aliens, fitness, philosophy, entrepreneurs, food, space, scientist, anti-aging, travel … ??????? Tell me what and who you’re curious about!”

Patrick is big into non-traditional medicine, so it makes sense she’d be willing to look off-planet for solutions to our Earthly problems.

We’re just glad Patrick made it back from her 40th birthday bash in one piece. She posted tons of pictures from the multi-day celebration, some of which looked slightly dangerous, but she’s never been shy about doing it for the ‘gram.