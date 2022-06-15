Danica Patrick Thanks Fans For Supporting ‘Passion Project’ On Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

Danica Patrick took one of her favorite holidays to send praise to her fans, and consumers.

The retired NASCAR driver turned entrepreneur sent a heartfelt message to her fans on National Rosé Day for supporting her projects.

“It’s #nationalroseday!!!!! Thank you to everyone who has bought my wine over the years,” Patrick wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “It’s a true passion project of mine. The purpose of Danica Rosé Wine and Somnium Wine is to bring people together to create memories and connect the good old fashion way of being face to face. What better way than over a bottle of wine… or two… or three.”

The first official release of Somnium Wine was in 2014. Danica Rosé Wine joined the mix in 2020.