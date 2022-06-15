Danica Patrick Thanks Fans For Supporting ‘Passion Project’ On Instagram

'Thank you to everyone who has bought my wine over the years!'

by

Danica Patrick took one of her favorite holidays to send praise to her fans, and consumers.

The retired NASCAR driver turned entrepreneur sent a heartfelt message to her fans on National Rosé Day for supporting her projects.

“It’s #nationalroseday!!!!! Thank you to everyone who has bought my wine over the years,” Patrick wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “It’s a true passion project of mine. The purpose of Danica Rosé Wine and Somnium Wine is to bring people together to create memories and connect the good old fashion way of being face to face. What better way than over a bottle of wine… or two… or three.”

The first official release of Somnium Wine was in 2014. Danica Rosé Wine joined the mix in 2020.

More NASCAR:

Kyle Busch Pokes Fun At His Lack Of ‘Friends’ In Hilarious Twitter Photo
NESN 360 cta
Stanley Cup 2022
Previous Article

Stanley Cup Final Preview: Four Things To Know For Lightning-Avalanche
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers
Next Article

VA Hero Of The Week | Rafael Devers Had Clutch Game For Red So Vs. Mariners

Picked For You

Related