Daniel Bard To Red Sox? Why Trade For Rockies Closer Makes Sense For Boston

Daniel Bard returning to the majors in 2020 after seven years away from a big league mound was an amazing story.

Now, imagine if Bard finally returns to where it all began.

Although it sounds like something from a movie, there’s legitimate reason to believe the Boston Red Sox — the team that drafted Bard in 2006 — could consider trading for the Colorado Rockies closer at some point during the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

We’re just spitballing, of course, but Bard would fill an obvious need for Boston — at the back end of the bullpen — and presumably could be acquired at a relatively reasonable cost given he’s slated to become a free agent this winter.

The asking price for relievers always is heightened around the MLB trade deadline, based on supply and demand. But he’s certainly a cheaper alternative to high-end pitchers who are under club control beyond this season. And it’s probably just a matter of time before the Rockies shop the hard-throwing right-hander, seeing as Colorado (30-38) entered Wednesday in last place in the National League West.

So, what exactly would the Red Sox be acquiring in Bard, who spent five seasons with Boston from 2009 to 2013 before his career temporarily unraveled, leading to a unique baseball odyssey?

Well, it’s tough to tell since he was rather inconsistent in 2021, with his second-half numbers taking a serious hit thanks to an abysmal August. He’s been excellent in 2022, though, flashing exactly the type of profile befitting a late-inning, high-leverage arm.