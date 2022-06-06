Denny Hamlin Vows Payback, Sends ‘Message’ To Ross Chastain After Gateway Wreck

NESN Logo Sign In

Denny Hamlin will be coming for Ross Chastain. Eventually.

Hamlin didn’t so much threaten, but more promised, payback on Chastain on Sunday after the latter’s aggressive driving caused multiple wrecks and spin-outs at Gateway Raceway. Hamlin, who along with Chase Elliott got some of the worst of Chastain’s accidental behavior, finished 11 laps down.

“We had a miserable day,” Hamlin told reporters, as shown in a tweet from FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “We went from running up front to limping around eight laps down or whatever we were. We’re just going to have to weigh the odds of what’s the right time to make sure they get the message.”

Denny Hamlin said when he pays back Ross Chastain, it will be meaningful and when he least expects it, that you have to ?fence these guys hard? to get their attention.



Chastain has two wins this season in the No. 1 Chevrolet for TrackHouse Racing with a style that obviously gets results but also makes enemies. His underdog mentality has attracted fans to his “Watermelon Man” persona, but his hold on the No. 3 spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings is tenuous if he keeps running afoul of the other contenders.

For his part, Chastain expressed regret after the race.

“It’s one thing to do it once, but I just kept driving into guys,” Chastain told FOX Sports’ Jamie Little. “At this level, I’m supposed to be better than that and it’s just a shame for (his sponsors). … I owe half the field an apology and words aren’t going to fix it, so I’ll have to pay for it on the track. I almost did (Sunday) and I deserve everything they do.”