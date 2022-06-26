Did Celtics’ Ime Udoka Reveal Boston’s Top Priority This Offseason?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics fell two victories short of coming out on top in the 2022 NBA Finals, but Boston can’t afford to sit pat this offseason.

Several Eastern Conference teams are poised to improve over the course of the summer, and the Celtics must be proactive in doing the same if they want to return to basketball’s biggest stage. As for how Boston might level up before the start of the 2022-23 campaign, head coach Ime Udoka might have tipped the organization’s hand during a press conference Friday.

“For us, consistent scoring off the bench is a huge key,” Udoka told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “… I think we have a lot of things covered, but you can always have additions with the trade exceptions we have. So, we’ll take a look at a certain amount of names that are available possibly and see if we can fit anything in numbers-wise.”

The Celtics’ bench didn’t do Boston many favors in the Finals, and one could argue it was a big reason why the C’s ultimately weren’t able to outdo the Golden State Warriors. As such, Udoka’s note about an offseason point of emphasis for the Celtics shouldn’t come as any surprise.