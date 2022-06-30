Did Karl-Anthony Towns Hint At New Contract In Tom Brady Quote Tweet?

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady was having his fun on Twitter, as he usually does, but Karl-Anthony Towns may have taken it bit further.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards took to Twitter on Wednesday to post a video of him showing off his rocket football arm. “I do this man @SportsCenter,” Edwards captioned the tweet.

Brady caught wind of the tweet on Thursday, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote, “Ant I know the money is good but you?re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFL.” Edwards replied soon after, “Gronk gone, so what?s up???”

This all appeared to be just good fun between an up-and-coming star and a future Hall of Famer, but Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns chimed in.

“You ain?t lying about the money @TomBrady,” Towns wrote Thursday.