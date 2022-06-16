Did Warriors Reserve Boston-Based Club Before Game 6 At TD Garden?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Golden State Warriors have an opportunity to capture their fourth NBA title in eight seasons when they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday night. But where would they celebrate if they get the job done?

TD Garden is the host sight for Game 6, meaning the Warriors could be celebrating in Boston. Well… Everett more specifically, as one Twitter page in particular is reporting that Golden State has already made arrangements.

“Source: The Golden State Warriors have rented out MÉMOIRE at Encore Casino (near Boston) tonight, in anticipation of celebrating closing out the series. I heard they booked this about a week ago. A local club is also sponsoring this event.” via PerSources on Twitter.

While the Warriors’ hands were tied when it comes to making arrangements for a potential win, the timing of having it done a week in advance is interesting. There was also this nugget from the same account.

“I have just been informed that several family and friends of the Golden State Warriors were transported to Encore casino today.”

The Encore Casino has a minute piece of Celtics history attached to it, as Marcus Smart held his birthday party at the casino and showed off some impressive dance moves.

One thing worth mentioning. Encore Casino is where this dancing Marcus Smart clip was filmed. pic.twitter.com/7CJuEn8Gfr — Per Sources (@PerSources) June 16, 2022

While the Celtics likely don’t have time to use this small tidbit of information as added fuel to the fire, their fans certainly will. Expect the TD Garden faithful to be loud and proud on Thursday for Game 6. Tipoff for the contest is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.