What Are Bruins Looking For In Next Head Coach? Don Sweeney Explains

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ search for a new bench boss is underway.

The Bruins relieved Bruce Cassidy of his head-coaching duties Monday, a decision general manager Don Sweeney called “very, very difficult” Tuesday during a news conference at Warrior Ice Arena.

Sweeney explained that Cassidy’s message wasn’t being received as it had in the past, and thus the Bruins will enter the 2022-23 NHL season with a new voice in the dressing room.

“I have a list of candidates,” Sweeney told reporters. “But the search is going to take me some time to go through and do my due diligence and continue to talk to our staff and interview from a wide base and learn about what other people outside the game — how they view our younger players and how they view our team as it is.”

So, what qualities are the Bruins looking for in their next head coach?

“I’m still going to be a process-driven and structure guy,” Sweeney said. “I do believe that we can continue to evolve in involving our defense. We’ve been an upper-echelon power play and penalty killing team. I think that needs to remain. You’re seeing that rear its head in the playoffs. You watch Florida have a ridiculously good power play during the regular season and it sputtered in the playoffs, and it probably cost them a little bit. So, I think those are difference makers as you’re going along.

“Again, I don’t dictate how the refereeing is going to go, but I think you’re seeing a trend in that area that special teams are certainly playing a big part of it and the goaltending is going to be a part of it. So, the coach has to have the communication skills to be able to bridge that gap with older and younger players. I think that’s paramount now with integration.”