Doug Eddings Called Arguably Worst Game Of MLB Season

Wouldn’t it be wild if a Major League Baseball umpire missed 29 calls in a game?

Well, that’s exactly what Doug Eddings did Tuesday night during the Chicago White Sox-Toronto Blue Jays matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field.

While Eddings doesn’t have a history of being consistent, there’s just no explanation for missing nearly 30 calls.

Here’s a visual:

Eddings is in his 25th MLB season, so it’s not like he’s a rookie trying to get his feet wet and struggling to keep up with the pitches. His called strike accuracy was a startling 64%.

To make matters worse for fans, the White Sox and Blue Jays battled for 12 innings before Chicago walked it off. Hopefully, Eddings was in no hurry to get the game finished.