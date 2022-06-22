Doug Eddings Called Arugably Worst Game Of MLB Season

Wouldn’t it be wild if a Major League Baseball umpire missed 29 calls in a game? Well, that’s exactly what Doug Eddings did Tuesday night during the Chicago White Sox-Toronto Blue Jays game.
While Eddings doesn’t have a history of being consistent, there’s just no explanation for missing 29 calls.
Here’s a visual:
Eddings is in his 25th MLB season so it’s not like he’s a rookie trying to get his feet wet and trying to keep up with the pitches. His called strike accuracy was a startling 64%.
To make matters worse for fans, the White Sox and Blue Jays lasted 12 innings before Chicago walked it off. Hopefully Eddings was in no hurry to get the game finished.
Nights like Tuesday are exactly why there are calls for robotic umpires, or at least managers let managers argue balls and strikes. Who knows if that would have prolonged the game even further, but it was a long Tuesday for everyone involved.