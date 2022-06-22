Doug Eddings Called Arugably Worst Game Of MLB Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Wouldn’t it be wild if a Major League Baseball umpire missed 29 calls in a game? Well, that’s exactly what Doug Eddings did Tuesday night during the Chicago White Sox-Toronto Blue Jays game.

While Eddings doesn’t have a history of being consistent, there’s just no explanation for missing 29 calls.

Here’s a visual:

Eddings is in his 25th MLB season so it’s not like he’s a rookie trying to get his feet wet and trying to keep up with the pitches. His called strike accuracy was a startling 64%.

To make matters worse for fans, the White Sox and Blue Jays lasted 12 innings before Chicago walked it off. Hopefully Eddings was in no hurry to get the game finished.