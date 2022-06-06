Draymond Green Opens Up About Game 2 Incident With Jaylen Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

Draymond Green wasn’t fearing potential repercussions when he engaged in a skirmish with Jaylen Brown on Sunday night.

Green became tangled up with Brown late in the first half of NBA Finals Game 3 after the former fouled the latter on a 3-point attempt. The two needed to be separated after the Celtics guard stood over the Warriors forward and Green tugged on Brown’s shorts.

Taking part in extracurricular activity is risky for any player, but was especially so for Green at that moment at Chase Center. The three-time NBA champion already had picked up a technical foul earlier in the game, and another tech and ensuing ejection potentially could have greatly troubled Golden State.

But as Green explained during an appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter, he simply did what he felt like he needed to do in that incident.

“It’s the NBA Finals. I wear my badge of honor,” Green told host Michael Eaves. “It’s not that I’m saying they necessarily treat me different. I’ve earned differential treatment and I enjoy that, I embrace that. But I’m never going to let someone stand over me. I’m a man first. My kids are in the stands. I don’t play those types of games. So, whatever happens at that point happens.”

Green stayed in the game after not landing a second technical and his Warriors proceeded to keep bullying the Celtics. Golden State ultimately secured a 107-88 win to even the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

Much like Green didn’t allow himself to get punked, Boston can’t afford to let Golden State win the physicality competition by a landslide in Game 3. As such, expect the C’s to set the tone early Wednesday night at TD Garden.