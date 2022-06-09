Draymond Green, Reporter Have Tense Exchange After Game 3 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Losing an NBA Finals game would be frustrating for just about anybody. After putting together one of the worst finals performances of his career, in front of a hostile TD Garden crowd, Draymond Green decided to vent his frustrations live for everyone to hear.

Green, who has released podcast recaps after each game in the series, was asked whether he believed one of the episodes could be used by Boston to get an idea of Golden State’s game plans, or if he had given away any “X’s and O’s”. Simply put, he did not.

“I don’t say much different on the podcast than I say to you here. So what’s the X’s and O’s that I said on the podcast?” Green asked.

Jake Fisher of Bleacher Report responded by saying it related to how Golden State would guard Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Al Horford.

“That was just contesting shots,” Green responded. “If that’s X’s and O’s then — you’re reaching for something. It’s all good keep going. Reaching heavy.”

Green would go on to mock the reporters question and say, “You went for it but — respect. Appreciate the podcast promo you just gave me bro. ‘The Draymond Green Show’ Next time just mention it that way.”

You can watch the full clip here, as provided by NBC Sports Boston.