Draymond Green Takes Dig At Kendrick Perkins After NBA Finals Achievement

Draymond Green made some history Sunday night at Chase Center and he celebrated the feat by sticking it to one of his critics.

With his seven helpers in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics, Green moved to 10th on the all-time list of most NBA Finals assists. The three-time champion, who now has 188 career assists on basketball’s biggest stage, has a chance to surpass the likes of John Havlicek and Michael Jordan on the aforementioned list as the Warriors-Celtics series unfolds.

The NBA made note of Green’s accomplishment via its official Twitter account Sunday, to which the 10th-year pro replied, “Not half bad for a guy who can’t pass.” After a Twitter user claimed nobody ever has questioned Green’s passing abilities, the four-time All-Star countered with a well-known talking head who criticized that facet of his game.

“Kendrick Perkins said he can make the passes I make,” Green tweeted.

The folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook clearly respect Green as a passer. The Game 3 assist total prop for Green currently sits at 5.5, tied for the highest among any player between the Celtics and the Warriors.

Wednesday’s tilt at TD Garden is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET.