Draymond Green Trolls Celtics Fans With T-Shirt Following NBA Finals Win

The Boston Celtics fanbase and Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green sparked quite a rivalry during the course of the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately for Boston, it appears that Green got the last laugh.

Neither the Celtics players nor their fans appreciated Green’s on-court antics throughout the series. While the players were tasked with ignoring the distraction, the Green Teamers made it their mission to respond.

For every home game, the Boston faithful flooded TD Garden with expletive-filled chants toward the Warriors veteran.

While Green’s NBA Finals performance was not stellar, his team prevailed. It took him no time to put down the Celtics fans that verbally assaulted him for three games.

Green took a picture of himself wearing a Banner 18 shirt on Friday. He filled in what was supposed to be the newest Celtic banner with “NOPE!! Maybe in 23.” It wasn’t his first troll job in the last 24 hours, time will tell if it will be his last.