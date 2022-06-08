Draymond Green’s Mom Calls Out Celtics For ‘Crying’ In NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors brought the physicality in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals, but the Boston Celtics felt it may have gone too far. Green’s mother disagrees.

Mary Babers-Green did not hold back her takes for the NBA Finals when she appeared on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday. She was not a fan of Celtics players like Jaylen Brown believing Green should have been ejected for their lock up in Game 2.

“Them crying was just ridiculous because they supposedly are the tough guys,” Babers-Green said, per WEEI. “So if you’re a tough guy, why you crying when somebody gets tough with you? Just play the game. Just go ahead and play the game.”

Green described Game 2 as an “attitude adjustment” for the Warriors, and the Golden State forward can always be relied upon for bringing the intensity for his team. Babers-Green has watched her son since he was drafted in 2012, but the experience has not changed after 10 years.

“The older I get, Dray gives me anxiety,” Green’s mother said. “But it’s who he is, I’m used to it. It’s nothing new. It’s who he’s been since he was 6 years old. He’s the same guy. That’s Draymond. If he doesn?t think the game is tough enough, he’ll go into character.”

Green has brought the trash talk on the court toward Grant Williams and toward former Celtics players as well. Green’s mom appears to not have any problem with her son’s on-court and off-court antics.

“I thought he did great,” Babers-Green said. “It’s physical. We look at basketball today and they’ll say. ‘Oh, basketball is soft.’ But then when you play tough it’s ‘Ah, he’s doing this, he’s doing that.’ I thought it was great. Keep doing it. I liked it. Somebody gotta do it.”